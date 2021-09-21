China’s Xi: Handle disputes with ‘dialogue and cooperation’

NEW YORK (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated his nation’s longtime policy of multilateralism on Tuesday. Amid tensions with the United States, he told world leaders at the United Nations that disputes among countries “need to be handled through dialogue and cooperation.” His comments came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden said he didn’t have any intention of starting a “new Cold War.” That was itself a response to criticism from the U.N. chief that both Washington and Beijing need to make sure their differences and tensions don’t derail their 42-year-old relationship.