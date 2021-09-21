Biden pledges ‘relentless diplomacy’ on global challenges

UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- President Joe Biden has used his first address before the U.N. General Assembly to summon allies to quickly address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses.

He's also insisting the U.S. is not seeking "a new Cold War" with China.

The president says the end of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan last month set the table for his administration to shift attention to intensive diplomacy at a moment with no shortage of crises facing the globe.

He pledged on Tuesday to double U.S. financial aid to poorer countries to help them switch to cleaner energy and cope with the "merciless" effects of climate change.