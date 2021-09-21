2 charged with hate crime in attack on Jewish men in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two suspects in an attack on Jewish men outside a Los Angeles restaurant last spring have been charged with a hate crime. Police said the suspects were part of a pro-Palestinian caravan that stopped near Sushi Fumi on the city’s west side where diners were eating at outdoor tables on May 18. Witnesses told news media that people in the caravan threw bottles and chanted “death to Jews.” The attack allegedly happened when two diners said they were Jewish. The two suspects were charged with two felony counts of assault that include a hate crime allegation.