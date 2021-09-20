Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating stabbing

AINSWORTH, Iowa (KWWL) - Authorities are investigating after one person was stabbed on Friday in Washington County.

Washington County Emergency Communications said they received a 911 call at 6:35 p.m. on Sept. 17 for a report of a stabbing in Ainsworth. One victim was transported from the scene at 406 Washington Street to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Authorities say the victim was treated and released.

The stabbing is currently under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.