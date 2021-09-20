UNI offers new online business degree options for adult learners

CEDAR FALL, Iowa (KWWL) - The University of Northern Iowa has expanded its Management: Administration Bachelor of Arts Degree to include full and part-time options online.

On Thursday, September 16th, the Iowa Board of regents approved the new online option. This is the university's second program in two years to offer those with associate degrees the option of earning a four-year degree online.

“The College of Business is committed to expanding access to degree completion opportunities for Iowans and the Management Department faculty are leading the way... Our intent is to provide flexibility while also including engagement activities into the program, allowing students to network, learn from each other, and connect with our faculty. Building community is key to helping learners succeed and earn their degrees.” Leslie Wilson, Dean of the College of Business.

This is part of UNI's outreach to adult learners, and this option can be offered as soon as the spring semester of 2022. For those with a business associate degree in applied science, UNI also offers an online option that can be accessed by CLICKING HERE.