Linn County crash leaves two dead

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people are dead following a single vehicle crash in Linn County Sunday.

Officers responded to the accident in the area of Highway 30 and Highway 100 at 9:50 p.m. A semi-tractor traveled east on Highway 30 and left the roadway, entered the median and struck the guardrail and bridge column. The driver and occupant were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending the notification of family members. This accident is under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff's Office.