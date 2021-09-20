TRACKING: Strong to severe storms today

Today: We have one more day of summer-like weather today as the humidity will stay quite high off a breezy south wind at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will be a little cooler than yesterday, but still in the low to mid 80s, thanks to an increase in cloud cover.

As a cold front approaches, showers and storms will become likely throughout the afternoon and evening (4 PM and later), as a line develops and moves from west to east. Some storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the main threat. Isolated large hail and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. We will also see heavy rainfall, with many areas seeing up to around an inch of rain, some isolated spots may pick up 1.50”.

Tonight: The storms should clear a little after midnight, with a gradual decrease in clouds through the overnight hours from west to east. The cold front will quickly cooling temperatures and humidity will drop fast. Lows will fall to the low and mid 50s as winds shift to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Grab your pumpkin spice lattes. A breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph will hold high temperatures to the mid and upper 60s. The air will be crisp and refreshing as all humidity is flushed out. Skies will become mostly sunny. Lows dip to the low and mid 40s.

Wednesday: Skies look mostly sunny with a north wind at 5 to 15 mph, keeping highs in the 60s. Lows fall to the low 40s.

Rest of the Week/Weekend: Fall-like weather looks to remain with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.