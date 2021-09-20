TRACKING: Severe T-Storm Watch Until 10 PM Monday

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms until about midnight as a cold front pushes through eastern Iowa. Some storms could be strong to severe. Large hail, damaging wind and heavy rain are possible with the strongest storms. Rain tapers off shortly after midnight. The sky remains mostly cloudy as the wind picks up from the north. Temperatures drop into the 50s by morning.

Tuesday: The last day of summer feels more like fall with highs in the 60s and breezy north wind with gusts to 30 mph. Lots of sunshine is expected.

Tuesday Night: The wind diminishes quickly as the sun sets. The wind remains light through the night under a clear sky. It is a cool start to Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: The first day of fall will feel like it. The sun will be shining with a light north wind and temperatures in the 60s.