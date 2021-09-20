Supreme Court set to hear argument challenging Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON (KWWL) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments on December 1 in Mississippi's bid to have the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman's right to an abortion overturned.

The Supreme Court will hear a case concerning Mississippi's abortion law, one of the most restrictive in the country. The Mississippi Gestational Act, passed in 2018, only allows abortion after 15 weeks for "medical emergencies or severe fatal abnormality", with no exception for rape or incest. Doctors who perform abortions outside these parameters will have their medical licenses revoked and may be subject to fines.

The Justices deliberated for months about whether to take up the case. Two federal courts have already blocked the law.

Abortion providers are urging the Supreme Court to reject the 15-week ban, saying it would quickly lead to the elimination of abortion services in the South and Midwest.

The case will be the most important set of abortion-related oral arguments the Supreme Court has heard since almost three decades. In 1992, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy through Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court upheld a fetal heartbeat bill in Texas.

The Associated Press helped contribute to this story.