State highlights parents’ mask claims in effort to end order

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The lawyer representing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in a federal lawsuit over mandatory mask use in schools has asked the judge to allow a temporary order that has allowed schools to implement mask mandates to expire next week.

In its documents made public Monday, the state cited testimonials from mothers of school-age children who make unproven assertions that masks can harm children.

The state provided testimonials from three women who said their children have medical issues that makes mask-wearing difficult for them.

That included an Ankeny mother who said her son has asthma and when he wears a mask he "does not receive an adequate amount of clean oxygen and is constantly breathing in germs," a claim not supported by science.