Ships rescue 190 Europe-bound migrants off Libya

ABOARD THE GEO BARENTS (AP) — Charities say two humanitarian vessels have rescued around 190 Europe-bound migrants, including women and children, off the coast of Libya. The rescues over the past three days have come amid a spike in crossings and attempted crossings through the Mediterranean Sea. Migrants waved to rescuers from a flimsy rubber dinghy midday Monday before they were given life-vests and transferred onboard the Geo Barents, a rescue vessel operated by the charity Doctors without Borders. More than 24,000 migrants have been intercepted and returned to Libya by the country’s coast guard so far this year, according to the U.N. migration agency, and at least 1,000 are believed to have drowned in only the first half of the year.