‘Safety City’ taught 500 Cedar Falls students safety skills; after being canceled last year

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - After the pandemic canceled it last year, 'Safety City' made a comeback this year!

Cedar Falls Public Safety partnering with the Target Distribution Center, 'Safety City' is an event that teaches kindergarteners safety skills in case they're in an emergency. Hosted annually since 1968, Cedar Falls emergency personnel set up six stations for students to rotate through.

SAFETY STATIONS AT 'SAFETY CITY':

Cedar Falls Police Department

Cedar Falls Fire & Rescue

MercyOne Paramedics

Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch

Cedar Falls Utility Company

Iowa Northern Railway Company

Each station made its own presentations. For example; Cedar Falls Police brought a police cruiser for students to look inside, Cedar Falls Fire & Rescue allowed kids to spray the hose, Cedar Falls Utilities demonstrated getting electrocuted with a hot dog, and so much more.

Knowing kids learn the best through hands-on experiences, Lieutenant Kari Rea says this is a great opportunity to learn that even at five years old, you can still help a dangerous situation.

"To put it fresh in their minds of what can I do to help, I might be a kindergartener but I can definitely call 911 when I know its appropriate I can definitely help mom and dad and say hey there's a police car pull over there are things kids can do and we need to recognize that and teach them how to do it properly," Rea said.

Even though missing out last year, Lieutenant Rea said they were thrilled to see the kids back this year.

"It's just nice to get back to normal, everyone wants to get back to that quote on quote normal and it's nice for us to all be able to get back together," Rea said, "it's really about reaching kids, we missed a whole year of that contact and we wanna get back in the families and get the families talking about safety again."

Target team members also provided child ID kits with fingerprints. Safety City was held from September 14th through September 17th, and Cedar Falls Community Schools, Valley Lutheran School, St. Patrick's Catholic School, and even home schooled children were in attendance.

The number of students in attendance is estimated at around 500 students total.