Two wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police say two students have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school.

Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that a boy was shot in the face at Heritage High School and a girl was shot in the leg. Both 17-year-olds were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.

The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details. The suspect was not in custody. Drew said evidence was recovered on school grounds.