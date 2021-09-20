One man dead after tractor crash in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - One man is dead after his tractor ran off the road in Cedar County.

The Iowa State Patrol reported Robert Swiedals, of Clear Lake, Indiana, died after a crash in Cedar County on Sunday afternoon. The crash report says Swiedals's tractor, carrying a tank, ran off the road for an unknown reason and entered the ditch.

Swiedals was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was ejected from his vehicle and survived the ejection, but later died from injuries at UIHC.

Johnson County Hazmat was also dispatched to the crash. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.