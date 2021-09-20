One driver dead after truck drives into ditch in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — One driver has died from a crash after the driver's truck landed in a ditch just before 1:15 p.m. on September 19th.

65-year-old Robert Swiedals from Clear Lake, Indiana was driving a semi-truck west on I-80 when for unknown reasons Swiedals entered a ditch causing him to be ejected. AirCare was required including hazmat.

Iowa State Patrol reports Swiedals survived the ejection, but later died at UIHC. Swiedals was not wearing a seatbelt.