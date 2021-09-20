LifeServe Blood Center urging Iowans to give blood; seeing critically low blood supply

Des Moines, Iowa (KWWL) - LifeServe Blood Center is urging Iowans to donate blood as soon as possible after several blood transfusion events decreased blood supply to a critically low level.

Most of the events taking place in the Des Moines metro hospitals, the organization warns one patient can need anywhere between ten to over 50 units of blood, while blood drives collect only an average of 25 to 30 units of blood.

“We do our best to keep a full supply of each blood type on the shelves at all times, but situations arise where a single hospital patient can require significant amounts of blood... it’s hard to predict when a massive transfusion situation will occur which is why a consistent supply of blood is crucial. Having multiple massive transfusions in one week has been brutal on the community blood supply. We just haven’t been able to replenish what has been needed as quickly as we would like.” Danielle West, Director of PR and Marketing with LifeServe Blood Center.

On top of the transfusions, West also said the current state of the pandemic is also affecting blood supply by impacting blood drive schedules.

“Fewer blood drives and low blood donor turnout in addition to the other struggles we’re currently facing has plummeted our blood supply levels,” West said.

Precautionary measures at LifeServe blood drives: