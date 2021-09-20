Lawyer “encouraged there will be action” in alleged UI sexual assault case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The attorney for a student who says she was raped at a University of Iowa fraternity in September 2020 is "encouraged there will be action" in the case.

Eashaan Vajpeyi, a Waterloo-based attorney, and his client met with the Johnson County Attorney and the University of Iowa‘s Office of Sexual Misconduct Response Coordinator on Monday.

Prosecutors had previously told Vajpeyi there would no criminal charges in the case, but he's since asked a second prosecutor to review the case. He plans on filing civil litigation either way. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against the former fraternity members mentioned in police warrants from last year.

"Today, after much delay, my client and I had very productive and encouraging meetings with both the Johnson county attorneys office and the University of Iowa‘s Office of Sexual Misconduct Response Coordinator. All issues are pending investigation but we are encouraged there will be action on all fronts. I know my client finally feels heard and we are on the right track for justice to be served on all who were involved in her sexual assault and those who helped cover it up." Eashaan Vajpeyi, Ball, Kirk and Holm law firm

Court records from last September show police served multiple search warrants to the Phi Gamma Delta or "FIJI" house for this incident. ICPD collected DNA mouth swabs from two fraternity members, found photos of the members having sex with a woman, and interviewed multiple people.

Phi Gamma Delta National Executive Director Rob Caudill said the fraternity removed two members last year for alleged sexual misconduct.

Over 1,500 students and community members protested outside the FIJI house and vandalized it on August 31. They protested around Iowa City the following two nights. An online petition has been circulating, asking the university to "abolish" the fraternity.

ICPD and the county attorney asked the public for their help in this investigation on Sept. 1.