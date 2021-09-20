Kidney from fallen Missouri officer goes to another cop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Even after his death, a Missouri police officer has helped a fellow officer in a time of need. Twenty-two-year-old Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who graduated from the police academy just two months ago, was fatally shot by a suspect on Wednesday. The suspect also died in the shootout. Madrid-Evans was an organ donor and Springfield Officer Mark Priebe needed a new kidney. Priebe was paralyzed after being intentionally struck by a vehicle in June 2020, and his kidneys began to fail in June. Priebe’s family learned on Friday that they were a match, and the transplant was performed Saturday in St. Louis.