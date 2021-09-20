Hudson utility sold to MidAmerican, what it means for customers

HUDSON, Iowa (KWWL) - The Hudson Municipal Electrical Utility is being sold to MidAmerican. The local company is discontinuing its electricity service for just under 1,000 customers.

Hudson Mayor George Wessel and HMEU Board Chair Wanda Birdsong say the change is for the best and shouldn't be too difficult of a process to switch over for those who need to.

"I get a bill from MidAmerican and I get a bill from HMEU and now I'll get one bill with both things I guess that's how it works," Birdsong said.

Nearly all Hudson residents use MidAmerican already. Those who pay for their electricity through HMEU use MidAmerican for gas.

The Hudson company wasn't able to expand past its limited jurisdiction.

"I believe it's the proper thing to do. I believe it's best for the consumers within Hudson. It's good to have customers all on the same utility and basically, it'll help everybody's pocket," Mayor Wessel said.

According to Wessel, the decision to sell was made based on rates and not the quality of service and will ultimately save everyone money.

"The rates are expected to be 20-30% lower for residential customers and as much as 30-50% for commercial customers," Wessel said.

It's expected the sale would help keep property taxes low as well.

The Utility Board Chair says the selling of a municipal utility is a first for Iowa, making for a complex completion of the sale due to the many other regulations that still need addressing.

A concern that came with the sale is the employees. The three full-time staff members will need to find another job. Retention bonuses are going to be given along with a severance package.

"There's dismay. They're not all ready for retirement and it's kind of swept out from under them," Wanda Birdsong said.

Another concern was the elderly who have gotten used to the Hudson Municipal Electrical Utility. Many people would walk or bike down the road to make their payments and now would have to adjust.

"They'll either need to drive to town, or mail it in, or have it taken from their bank. It's whatever they decide to do, so that will be harder for some of our older customers, but that's the world we live in," Birdsong said.

Mayor George Wessel says questions about whether the rates were accurate have come up and he believes they are. He shared an example of a customer with MidAmerican paying about $1,500 a year on electricity, while under HMEU that cost would have been closer to $2,800.

Current customers will be getting a rebate as a result of the sale, however, that number hasn't been decided yet. It will vary based on how much electricity the customer uses.

Residents should expect to start paying MidAmerican for their electricity by the first of the new year.

More information and answers to some frequently asked questions can be found on the HMEU website.