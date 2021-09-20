World shares, US futures sink on jitters over Fed moves

World shares and U.S. futures have fallen after Wall Street ended last week with another decline. Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays and analysts said the thin trading accentuated volatility. Shares dropped more than 2% in Paris and Frankfurt, while Hong Kong’s benchmark sank 3.3%. Investors are watching to see whether the Federal Reserve will take any action to address the impact of rising prices on businesses and consumers. Hong Kong property companies and banks lost ground on persisting concerns over the potential for ripple effects from the financial troubles of Chinese developer Evergrande.