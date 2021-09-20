Gladbrook boy chosen as Kid Captain for the Hawkeyes-Colorado State game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — A 9-year-old Gladbrook boy will be Kid Captain during the September 25th Hawkeye game against Colorado State.

Bentley Steven had painful headaches as a toddler causing him to grab his head, scream and fall. Steven was sent to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital after being diagnosed with an uncommon condition called Chiari malformation.

Chiari malformation can cause the brain tissue to extend into the spinal canal due to the skull being too small/misshapen. Symptoms include headaches, vomiting, dizziness and speech issues.

Doctors at UI Stead Family Children's Hospital performed decompression surgeries to help relieve the pressure. Now, Bentley Steven enjoys racing dirt bikes, soccer and other sports.

