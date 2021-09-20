Gas prices maintain average at $2.99/g

(KWWL) - According to GasBuddy's daily survey, gas prices will maintain at $2.99 per gallon. Gas prices in Iowa are 0.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 92.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Iowa is priced at $2.65 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.52 per gallon. The national average price of gas has risen by 1.3 cents per gallon within the past week, 1.8 cents per gallon within the past month, and $1.01 higher than a year ago.

"Gas prices have been stuck in somewhat of a limbo and remain near 2021 highs long after Hurricane Ida has dissipated. The damage done to oil production has been left behind and so far has prevented prices from resuming their seasonal decline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Ida caused the loss of over 30 million barrels of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, and with gasoline demand remaining relatively high for the season, oil inventories remain relatively tight, preventing any organized decline in gas prices for the time being. As a result, we may have to wait a couple more weeks until hurricane season slows for oil inventories to start to rise and gas prices to fall." Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis

Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:

September 20, 2020: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

September 20, 2019: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

September 20, 2018: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 20, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

September 20, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 20, 2015: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

September 20, 2014: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

September 20, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

September 20, 2012: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

September 20, 2011: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Quad Cities- $3.11/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.11/g.

Des Moines- $2.95/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.98/g.

Omaha- $2.97/g, unchanged from last week's $2.97/g.