Emmy Moments: Not the Pandemmys — but hardly normal, either

It definitely wasn’t the Pandemmys, or the Zoomemmys, or whatever you want to call last year’s virtual Emmy ceremony. This time people were together, and not even in masks (except during commercial breaks.) There were plenty of hugs and kisses. But this wasn’t a pre-COVID Emmy ceremony, either. And in a year where so much was different, there were some familiar problems. Awards were concentrated among a few shows. And once again, the hashtag #EmmysSoWhite emerged — a record number of nominees of color yielded only two Black winners, RuPaul for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Michaela Coel for writing “I May Destroy You.”