Dubuque Community Schools will not enforce masks, will re-visit issue next meeting

Dubuque, Iowa (KWWL)-- Dubuque Community Schools has chosen to keep their current standing on mask guidance, allowing parents to choose.

After two failed motions in the four and a half hour meeting, the board will re-visit the issue in their next meeting October 11th.

The School Board said it would keep updating families with city-wide numbers and spread in their schools, as well as adjusting to the court battle in Des Moines.