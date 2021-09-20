Czech Goulash Day will make come back; after being canceled by pandemic and derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - After a one-year absence due to the pandemic and the derecho, Czech Goulash Day will return to Cedar Rapids!

Hosted annually St. Wenceslaus Church, the church also sustained severe damage from the derecho. Including its Glovik Parish Center where the church hosts events like the Czech Goulash Day Festival.

Acting as an annual fundraiser since 1894, the festival will include:

Food

Baked goods

Live music

Dance performances

Kids Zone activities

Bingo & Raffle

and more.

Tours will also be provided to walk around the newly renovated church. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 26th.

Vegetable cutting for the goulash begins Monday, September 20th.