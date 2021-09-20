Czech Goulash Day will make come back; after being canceled by pandemic and derecho
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - After a one-year absence due to the pandemic and the derecho, Czech Goulash Day will return to Cedar Rapids!
Hosted annually St. Wenceslaus Church, the church also sustained severe damage from the derecho. Including its Glovik Parish Center where the church hosts events like the Czech Goulash Day Festival.
Acting as an annual fundraiser since 1894, the festival will include:
- Food
- Baked goods
- Live music
- Dance performances
- Kids Zone activities
- Bingo & Raffle
- and more.
Tours will also be provided to walk around the newly renovated church. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 26th.
Vegetable cutting for the goulash begins Monday, September 20th.