Cedar Rapids begins construction on Czech Village flood control project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapidians remember floods the Flood of 2008.

To prevent that level of flooding again, the city of Cedar Rapids is building another floodgate and a flood wall in Czech Village.

The City began construction today on a rolling floodgate at 16th Avenue SW and a 16 foot flood wall between the Cedar River and the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library. The new construction builds upon the city's flood control projects that have already been completed, including an earthen levee that extends to 16th Street SW from the Linn County Solid Waste Agency.

The 16th Avenue SW floodgate will roll across the road during a flood emergency. The City completed a similar one on the southeast side of the bridge and a new underground storm water gate on the Czech Village side of the river.

When the Cedar River floods, the gate will close and prevent river water from backing up into the city's storm sewer system and flooding the streets.

Rob Davis is the Flood Control Program Manager for the City of Cedar Rapids.

"Czech Village and Newbo were the two lowest areas so that's why we started here. And we're making really good progress on both sides to get those lowest areas protected first," Davis said.

Both for function and aesthetics, the City is also building a permanent flood wall at the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library. It will be hidden on the museum side by a raised terrace to be used for outdoor activities at the museum.

"Floods are very infrequent and we want to make sure that the amenities, the community can embrace the river. You know that's one of the reasons we want to terrace this area up so people can look over the wall and see the river and have events here in the museum so you're not seeing a big wall. You actually see the events and can enjoy the river as well," Davis said.

The 16th Avenue bridge will be closed to all traffic by car, foot and bicycle from this Fall until the Spring of 2022. The City is redirecting all traffic from the trail to 12th Avenue SW through a temporary trail along the river. City officials project the floodgate will be completed next summer and the floodwall to be completed in 2023.

The City also plans to install a pump station next to the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library.