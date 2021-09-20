Cedar Falls parents protest week-long mask mandate for PK-5 students, teachers

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A group of Cedar Falls parents protested outside the school's administration building Monday morning in response to the newly introduced mask requirements.

For the remainder of this week at Cedar Falls schools, students and teachers in PK-5th grade will have to mask up.

On Friday afternoon, school leaders in both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls districts announced the one-week mask mandate because of increased "high-risk and low-risk symptoms" and because children 5 to 11-years-old are currently not able to be vaccinated.

The mandate that started Monday requires face masks to be worn throughout the "instructional day" for PK-5 students and teachers, but it does not include recess, lunch, or outside activities.

Many parents who took part in the Cedar Falls protest Monday held up signs requesting face masks be optional.

"We're asking for a mask optional policy," Organizer Sarah Stokes said. "We are not against anyone wearing a mask if they choose to. I can't speak to what other people may or may not do, I'm probably gonna be here every morning this week until this policy is changed."

The district responded to the protest with this statement:

"We respect and value the input from all of our Cedar Falls families and community on this issue. We’re following our plan to establish a metrics system that will be released this week and will share our next steps at the elementary buildings." Cedar Falls Community School District

Several school districts have issued mask mandates in the last week after a federal judge temporarily blocked the state law preventing districts from doing so and Linn-Mar parents held a similar protest last week.

Both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls districts expect to have a finalized plan of continued mitigation efforts by Friday.

Earlier on Monday, Pfizer announced that its vaccine works for children aged 5-11.