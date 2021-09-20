Black Hawk County Sheriff deputies will change uniforms; fundraising for breast cancer

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Starting in October, Black Hawk County Sheriff deputies will wear pink shoulder patches as an effort towards the department's breast cancer fundraiser.

Raising money by selling and wearing pink patches, the department is partnering with the Cedar Valley's Beyond Pink TEAM and all the proceeds will be donated to the organization.

“We all know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer, so this is something that our agency is passionate about. We’re happy to change our look just a bit to help raise awareness and raise some money for this very worthwhile cause... The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is proud of the Beyond Pink TEAM’s efforts in the Cedar Valley, as they have given over $600,000 in financial grants since 2008. We are honored to partner and support this wonderful group effort on behalf of cancer survivors and citizens battling this challenging disease. It is doubly rewarding to know that our donations will stay local and help support education and advocacy right here at home.” Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County Sheriff

The shoulder patches will be sold to the public for $10 each and will be offered in two different designs. You can buy the patches at the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office. Proceeds from the department's, 'No Shave November' effort will also be donated to the Cedar Valley's Beyond Pink TEAM.