Biden follows through on pledge to take in more refugees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the U.S. will take in 125,000 refugees and their families next year, fulfilling an earlier pledge to raise a cap that had been at a historic low under his predecessor. The White House announced the annual cap in a report to Congress, saying there was an unprecedented number of displaced people around the world because of conflict, humanitarian crises and climate change. As president Donald Trump capped the number of refugees at 15,000, the lowest since the 1980 Refugee Act took effect. President Joe Biden faced criticism when he was slow to raise it upon taking office before setting it at 62,500 under pressure.