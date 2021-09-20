Allen Child Protection Center on track to see more than 500 patients this year

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Victims and witnesses are seen every day at the Child Protection Center within Allen Hospital.

Staff see kids, teens, and dependent adults who have suffered abuse or witnessed a crime. The center boasts higher levels of training for dealing with severe trauma, forensic interviews, and more.

Miranda Kracke is a team lead and forensic interviewer. A major component of the process is asking the patient as few leading questions as possible.

"We don't suggest information. We, again, try to be as non-leading as possible. Really, we're gathering information so that everyone can understand to the best of their ability what the concerns are for that person," Kracke said.

Investigators observe the interviews from a separate room in the center. A recording is made of the interview so that ideally DHS, law enforcement, or providers can refer to it instead of asking the victim to share their trauma again.

In a typical year, the center sees about 500 cases annually. Kracke and Elise Heying, a nurse practitioner, say they're on track to exceed that in 2021. In the office is a jar full of buttons where each one represents a patient that's come through the center. As of Monday morning, there were about 4,000 buttons.

The center is most well known for treating those who've suffered sexual abuse. While the abuse should never be thought of as standard, the physical exam required is fairly routine.

"We always explain to parents that this is like a general medical exam that you go to the doctor for yearly for their physicals," said Heying.

Typically, the center sees patients by referrals from law enforcement, the Department of Human Services, or other medical providers. They also provided family advocacy services and mental health counseling.

The center moved into its Allen Hospital location in 2014 and it currently serves nearly 30 counties in Iowa.

