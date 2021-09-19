TRACKING: Strong storms to start the work week

Tonight: Mostly clear, humid, and breezy for tonight. South winds are at 10-20 mph. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Monday: We start our Monday with a little sunshine, but clouds increase through the morning. As a cold front approaches the area by the afternoon, showers and storms develop out ahead of it. Some storms could become strong and produce damaging wind gusts. Heavy downpours aren’t out of the question either, as an inch of rain is possible by the end of the event. Breezy south winds shift out of the northwest after the frontal passage. High temperatures are reached earlier in the day and are in the low to mid 80s.

Monday Night: Storms continue through the night, with clearing occurring from west to east. Northwest winds are breezy. Low temperatures range from the upper 40s to the north to upper 50s southeast.

Tuesday: Clouds decrease through the day, but we just can’t shake the breezy northwest wind. Temperatures are cooler and in the upper 60s to low 70s.

This Week: The first day of fall is Wednesday and it’s looking like we’ll keep the fall weather through the rest of the work week.