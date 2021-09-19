TRACKING: After today and Monday, Fall dominates the forecast

Today: Ready for the last weekend day of summer? It’ll certainly feel like summer, as a warm front is moving through, which will give us a breezy south wind at 10 to 20 mph. Along with sunny skies, this will pull our highs anywhere from the mid 80s to 90°. It will also be humid today with dew points climbing to the mid 60s. Max heat indices will be in the low 90s.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, but we stay mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s. It will also stay humid tonight with a south-southeast breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: The winds remain breezy from the south, pushing our dew points to the upper 60s, meaning lots of humidity. Clouds will be on the increase, however, keeping highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

A strong cold front will deliver some storms later in the afternoon, starting in our western/northern counties. Some storms may be strong with heavy rain. The line of storms will sweep from west to east through Monday evening/Monday night with just about everyone looking at accumulations. Many spots may reach over 1” of rain and up to around an inch and a half in spots.

Rest of the Week: On the other side of the front, strong northwest winds will bring a shot of fall that looks to settle in for a while. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 For Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the low to mid 40s. We will “warm” to the low and mid 70s Thursday and Friday. It will be a dry week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. 60s and 70s continue into next week.