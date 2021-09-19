Rep. Miller-Meeks running for re-election in Iowa’s Second Congressional District

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks launched her campaign for re-election in Iowa City Saturday. Miller-Meeks, who is a first-term congresswoman, represents Iowa's Second Congressional District.

"I am honored to represent #ia02 in the US Congress, and I will never stop fighting for the people of Iowa!" Miller-Meeks wrote on Twitter and Facebook.

Miller-Meeks made the re-election announcement at a tailgate fundraiser. She was joined by fellow Republicans Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, Representative Ashley Hinson, R-IA 1, and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Thank you to the 200+ supporters who turned out for the Inaugural #MMMTailgate!



Cotton and Miller-Meeks also attended the Iowa football game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon.

"Dr. Miller-Meeks won the closest election in the country and she's going to win again," Cotton tweeted. "We need her strong, principled leadership in Congress."

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency released its first proposal for new congressional and legislative districts to reflect Iowa's population changes from the 2020 census on Thursday. The most noteworthy changes in proposal one concern Iowa's 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts, currently represented by Republican Reps. Ashley Hinson and Dr. Miller-Meeks. The 1st District shifts south and shrinks, while the second district moves north. Linn and Johnson, two of the biggest counties in the state, are both in Iowa's first congressional district.

"Congresswoman Miller-Meeks and Congresswoman Hinson are going to have to introduce themselves to a lot of new voters," KWWL Political Analyst and Coordinator for the Master of Public Policy program at the University of Northern Iowa Chris Larimer said. "Both of them have a lot of new counties in their districts, and particularly for Congresswoman Miller-Meeks as far as the size of her district would change."

Political analysts believe the proposed maps could be good news for Miller-Meeks. Based on current voter data, the 2nd Congressional district has more registered Republican voters than Democrats.

Rep. Miller-Meeks also spoke at an Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition event alongside Reps. Hinson and Randy Feenstra who represents Iowa's 4th district.