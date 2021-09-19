Pair biking cross country on e-bike to promote sustainability stop in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- A pair of bikers on a cross-country journey using solar energy rolled into Waterloo Sunday.

Sushil Reddy and Louis Fourcan are riding a partially solar-powered bicycle 6,900 miles across the United States to promote sustainable mobility and clean energy.

"It's an electric bicycle, which is constantly being powered by the power of the sun," Reddy said. "An electric bicycle gives you an assist while pedaling, so you don't put in a lot of physical effort compared to a normal bike."

The bike has two solar panels, which provide 100 volts of power to the battery. The bike's battery is constantly recharged by the power of the sun. Reddy said using the light from the sun doubles their daily range on the e-bike.

"On a sunny day, I get an extra 35 or 40 miles just using the power of the sun," Reddy said. "That is how the solar power helps."

The Sun Pedal ride started on August 15 in North Carolina. 1500 miles, and 33 days later, they made it to Waterloo.

"On the first day, we faced torrential rain, and when we started in North Carolina, there was a warning of a flash flood," Reddy said. "We through 40 miles while it was raining continuously on the first day. Nothing happened to the electronics. We have had some rain here and there, but the electronics have worked perfectly."

While Reddy and Fourcan's bike frame and electronics have been customized for the journey, you can make your own at home.

"You can retrofit these components in any bike," Reddy said. "If you have a bike, you can just put a solar panel. motor, and battery on it and convert it into an e-bike."

They will spend Sunday night in Waterloo before heading for Mason City Monday morning. The two hope the ride inspires those they meet along their route to switch to a more sustainable way of living. They plan to complete their cross-country trip in Texas by early December.