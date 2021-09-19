One man dead after two vehicle crash in Lafayette County

DARLINGTON, Wisconsin (KWWL) - One man is dead after a crash between two vehicles in Lafayette County on Saturday night.

Timothy A. Russett, of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, died after a car crash on Wisconsin State Highway 81 near Darlington. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Russett was traveling on the highway when he crossed over the centerline into the path of an oncoming car driven by Matthew J. Barry of Beloit, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

Barry was unable to avoid Russett's vehicle. Russett was transported to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and was declared dead as a result of the injuries, the press release said. Barry suffered minor injuries and declined transport.

Additional assistance was provided by Air Care of Dubuque and the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office. The crash is still under investigation.

The release states this is the third motor vehicle in 2021 on Lafayette County roads.