Marion man killed in Clayton County motorcycle crash

Fatal Car Crash Web

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- A Marion man died in a single-car crash in rural Clayton County Saturday afternoon.

According to the online crash report, it happened at 12:30 p.m. at Great River Road and Pleasant Avenue.

The Iowa State Patrol said 62-year-old Barry Woodson was traveling north on a right-hand curve and lost control of his motorcycle. He went off the road and into a ditch and was hit in the head by a tree branch. Troopers said Woodson was killed as a result of the collision with the tree branch.

The State Patrol, Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Guttenberg Police Department, and Holy Cross EMS responded to the crash.

Daniel Perreault

