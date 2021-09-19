Linn County man found hours later in the ditch after UTV accident

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man is injured after hitting a deer Saturday evening in rural Linn County.

According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, 40 year-old Michael Hansen was hit the deer on Flemingville Road while driving a Honda side by side UTV. Hansen lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

It's not clear when the accident happened but a press release says it occurred hours before deputies responded around 11 p.m. Hansen was responsive when deputies arrived on scene. The accident had been found by another driver passing by.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.