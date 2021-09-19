Grow Cedar Valley and UNI to host Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit October 22

Grow Cedar Valley and the University of Northern Iowa will host the annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit Friday, October 22, at the Waterloo Convention Center.

The event will focus on innovative techniques of providing equal access to opportunities and resources through Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives.

There will be several breakout session and the keynote speaker will be Waterloo native, Sailu Timbo, Vice President of Community and Diversity Relations for HyVee.

Registration is required and can be made on the Grow Cedar Valley website.

This week on The Steele Report, Grow Cedar Valley President and CEO, Cary Darrah is joined by UNI Chief Diversity Officer, Gwenne Berry and VGM Talent and Acquisition Specialist, Brooke Craft, to talk about the DEI Summit.