German candidates clash over tax, minimum wage in close race

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The three candidates hoping to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor have clashed over pocketbook issues in a third televised debate. Current Finance Minister Olaf Scholz defended his plans for a 12-euro minimum wage and higher taxes on the more affluent to help out people at lower income levels. The candidate from Merkel’s center-right party, Armin Laschet, said raising taxes was “the wrong signal.” Annalena Baerbock from the opposition Greens repeated plans for an earlier exit from coal as a source of electricity. Polls suggest a close race and coalition talks before a new government can be formed.