Decorah holds special session about masks, as more Eastern Iowa schools mask up this week

Iowa (KWWL)-- As kids return to the classroom Monday, some will have a new accessory to go with them.

In Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools, masks are now required on a week basis for Pre-K through 5th graders starting Sept. 20th. For Iowa City and Cedar Rapids' schools, their mandate took into effect last week for all students and staff.

SEE RELATED: Cedar Rapids parents and students protest school mask mandate

This all comes not even a week after Federal Judge Pratt issued a restraining order against Governor Kim Reynolds' May mask mandate ban in Iowan schools.

SEE RELATED: Judge temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

Smaller districts, like Solon and Clear Creek Amana have chosen to wait until the Governor's appeal has been sorted out, in fear of confusing the kids they're trying to protect.

Clear Creek Amana held a special session board meeting on Sept. 14th, allowing parents to weigh in before they made their decision. The night quickly became heated, with many parents' passions coming out.

"If you think of putting my child back into a mask, you will have a fight on your hands, that I promise will not be pretty," said Nicole Carol, a parent in the district.

"I ask you again to please, do not take away our control as parents, to manage our children's health," said parent Kaya Reynolds.

Another parent, Amber Scogland, had a different perspective. She recalled a story about her childhood friend, who was immunocompromised and only lived until she was 19. Without masks in a pandemic, kids like her would die, she said.

"For a healthy child, a mask mandate may be inconvenient and annoying. For an immunocompromised child, universal mask use may be the vehicle that allows them to interact with their peers or have the supportive enriching environment they need," she added.

Some were on the side of holding off until further legal notice.

"Maybe we give this thing an opportunity to play out, see what happens, and then, we can always reconsider," Joe Barnes, another parent said.

In Decorah, a special listening session was held Sept. 19th to hear opinions from both sides of the issue.

"As my kids always tell me Viking pride is about being respectful, responsible and safe, so as leaders as the district please make the respectful responsible decision." said Clara Mugley-Toyloy, parent of two in the district.

With twenty-two years of educator experience, Denise Voltmer had a different perspective to share, in a teacher's point of view.

"I spend my days, deciphering expressions to meet their needs. Masks make that very hard," Voltmer said.

Some school officials are finding themselves endlessly amidst the controversy.

"We are in the kid's business, we're in the education business, we are not in the law business," said Waterloo superintendent Dr. Jane Lindaman in Sept. 13th's board meeting.