Capsized river boat leaves 10 dead in southwest China

BEIJING (AP) — State media says that a capsized river boat in southwest China has left at least 10 people dead, with another five still missing. CCTV said that the ship capsized shortly after it departed Saturday evening in Guizhou Province. Preliminary investigations suggest that the ship was blown over by strong winds. The tragedy struck days before China’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, when families traditionally gather to have dinner and mooncakes. Local authorities said the ship was overloaded when the accident happened. At least 46 people were on board, exceeding the maximum capacity of 40 people, according to CCTV.