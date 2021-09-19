Bremer County deputies looking for pickup truck after a crash seriously injuries a motorcyclist

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL)- Bremer County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a pickup truck pulling a camper after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning.

It happened around 10:29 a.m. near the 199-mile marker on Highway 218.

Deputies said Lawrence Gogg of Saint Ansgar was seriously hurt in the crash and was taken to Waverly Health Center by ambulance.

The accident is still under investigation. Deputies are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them. They are looking for information on a pickup truck pulling a camper and headed southbound at the time of the accident.

The Iowa State Patrol, Waverly Police, Waverly Fire Department, Janesville Fire Department, Janeville First Responders, Waverly Ambulance and Air Care responded to the scene.