Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito

MOOSE, Wyoming (KWWL)- Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the last two days searching campgrounds. The FBI's Denver office said the remains were consistent with the description of Petitio but full forensic identification has not been completed. An FBI agent said the cause of death had not yet been determined.

"The FBI and our partners extend our heartfelt condolences to Gabby's family and loved ones," the agency said in a statement. "This is an incredibly difficult time for them, and our thoughts are with them as they mourn the loss of their daughter."

Law enforcement spent the last two days conducting grounds surveys at Grand Teton National Park, where Petito was last known to be heading.

The live update has concluded and we will share a recording soon. Our statement is attached & we have no additional comment at this time. #FBIDenver & our partners extend our condolences to Gabby's family. We thank the public for your generous support of this investigation. pic.twitter.com/kZiSVmJtqv — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West.

Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parent's home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.

Police in Florida continued their search for Laundrie for a second day at a wildlife reserve in Florida. He was last seen Tuesday when he left home with hiking gear. Authorities say Laundrie is a person of interest in the case.

On Sunday, more than 50 police officers, drones and K-9's searched the Carlton Reserve, a 24 thousand acre park in Sarasota County, for any sign of Laundrie. The North Port Police Department said late Sunday evening, the search ended without any significant discoveries.