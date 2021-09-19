More Stories

Lane Michael Birch was just four months old when he was found unresponsive during naptime at his caregiver's home.

Paramedics performed CPR on Lane for an hour and a half, but, to no avail.

Lane was dead. It was February 27, 2019.

It would later be determined Lane suffocated as a result of improper infant sleep arrangements.

"Lane had the biggest blue eyes and the most contagious smile. He was the most talkative and happy baby that I have seen. His life was cut way too short. We miss and love him so much," said Birch.

"Lane is continuing to touch families and make a difference with this foundation each day," said Birch.

Lane's foundation raised $23k in 2020, giving out grief baskets and 31 safe sleep baskets. The goal for 2021 is $40k, all to help grieving families.

The family's grief has turned into action to help other families facing the obstacles and struggles that come with losing a child, setting up the Lane Michael Birch Foundation. It's goal is to help grieving parents and promote safe guidelines for infant sleeping.

Founded in 2019, the Lane Michael Birch Foundation 501(c)(3) was created to help grieving parents who are going through the loss of an infant.

The Lane Michael Birch Foundation provides services to help with the simple tasks that can often seem overwhelming while grieving the loss of a infant. We provide care packages called "Love from Lane" that include $250 for meals, a $250 check for financial expenses, infant loss resources, infant loss items, and meeting or talking with us when you just need someone to listen.

Right now, the foundation wants to help 31 families through the foundation's 'Safe Sleep Savior' intiative. Families will receive a safe sleep kit, which will include the Owlet Smart Sock baby monitoring device.

Lane's Mom, Kristin Birch, talks about the efforts of the Lane Michael Birch Foundation on this week's edition of The Steele Report.