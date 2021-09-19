3 migrants found dead in Poland, 9 others hospitalized

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Border Guards say the bodies of three foreigners have been found at different locations near Poland’s eastern border with Belarus and nine other people have been hospitalized. In one case, police told regional Radio 5 that residents picking mushrooms in the forest came across three Iraqi men, one of whom was dead. The two other men were hospitalized. Prosecutors have opened investigations into the three deaths. Eight other migrants were rescued from a swamp on the border, and seven of them were hospitalized. Poland and Lithuania are facing increasing migrant pressures on their borders with Belarus, which they say is seeking to destabilize the whole European Union.