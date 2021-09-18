Weather Wonders: Autumnal Equinox

We're so close to the Fall Equinox!

In Waterloo, It'll occur on September 22nd at 2:21 PM.

It's not a day long event, but it signifies the moment that the sun crosses the equator from north to south. Roughly speaking, most of the Earth experiences nearly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night on the equinox. We'll be about 7 minutes shy of a perfectly equal day in Waterloo.

Since the days have been getting shorter, let's take a look at the sunrise and sunset times beginning with the start of fall (September 22nd) through two months out (November 22nd). We're losing about 3 minutes of daylight each day, with a sunset time of 4:41 PM occurring in two months. Notice the difference between a month and two months out. Daylight Saving Time ends November 7th, which brings us right to the 4 o'clock hour for sunsets.

Above is a photo taken by the North Pole Web Cam. It captures the Autumnal Equinox at the North Pole, with the sun just above the horizon. It'll stay near the horizon through early October. After that, the sun drops below the horizon and it'll be complete darkness through the winter. The sun will then start to light up the South Pole on the Fall Equinox, after it's been dark since the start of summer.