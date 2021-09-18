Waterloo Councilman Pat Morrissey won’t run for reelection

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Ward 3 City Councilman Pat Morrissey announced he will not seek another term on the Waterloo City Council.

Morrissey will serve out his term which ends on December 31st, 2021. In a press release saying he was sticking to his original plan of 2 terms, Morrissey endorsed Nia Wilder to fill his seat.

"Nia has talked with me and we have shared Ward 3 thoughts, issues and hopes for Ward 3. I fully endorse Nia Wilder. She is smart, active, caring with a positive youthful perspective and a platform for progress," Morrissey wrote.

Wilder is running against Todd Maxson for the Ward 3 seat on the city council.

In his retirement statement, Morrisey said he was proud of his work on council. Morrissey was often a progressive voice on the dais, at times butting heads with Councilwoman Margaret Klein who is running for mayor in November. While he did not mention her by name in the statement, Morrisey offered his support for Klein's opponent, incumbent Mayor Quentin Hart.

Finally, I want all to know, that although I have had strong disagreements with Mayor Quentin Hart, he stands head and shoulders above the other candidate whose only claims are: dividing us, not knowing facts on issues and continually stoking the fires of discontent with her pandering. Ward 3 City Councilman Pat Morrissey

Read Morrissey's full statement below: