Waterloo Columbus hands MFL MarMac its first loss

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Waterloo Columbus Sailors grinded out a 16-14 win Friday night to improve to 3-1 on the season. MFL MarMac came in 3-0 and the No. 5 team in class 1A.

The Sailors were cruising in the first half, with two rushing touchdowns from senior QB Carter Gallagher and a perfect performance on defense. Columbus lead 13-0 at the break.

MFL came out angry in the second half, scoring to make it 13-8 in the third quarter. Columbus got a FG to make it 16-8.

With about five minutes left, Waterloo was trying to salt the game away but could not convert a 4th and 1. After getting stopped, MFL marched down the field and scored to make it 16-14 with 3:39 left.

The Bulldogs could not convert their 2-pt. conversion and had to kick the ball back to Columbus down 2. Columbus was able to get enough first downs and run the clock out. The Sailors are now 3-1 and will likely be ranked next week.

MFL will play Sumner-Fredericksburg next week.