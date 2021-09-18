UNI Hammers St. Thomas 44-3 in home season opener

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The University of Northern Iowa football dominated St. Thomas in its home season opener, 44-3

UNI scored off the opening drive, and 6 Panthers found a way to score. UNI kept St. Thomas to just 26 rushing yards. On the UNI side, the offense was balanced recording 193 yards in both receiving and rushing.

Benny Sapp III came up big with two interceptions, and Stefan Black II picked up a third for UNI.

Q1: UNI dominated the first quarter, scoring on its opening drive with a 36-yard run by Dom Williams . Matthew Cook's extra point put the Panthers up 7-0 at 11:42. A 42-yard field goal put UNI up 10-0 with 6:46 left in the quarter.

Q2: Vance McShane rushed 41 yards to add another touchdown to UNI's tally. Cook's extra point was good to put UNI up 17-0. The momentum shifted late in the second. With 4:46 left in the quarter, St. Thomas' Joe Hird came up with an interception off UNI's quarterback Theo Day . The play led to a 35-yard field goal for St. Thomas' Louis Hyde. UNI continued to lead 17-3

Q3: Williams got the Panthers rolling off the kickoff with a 53-yard return Cook capped the drive with a 46-yard field goal. Benny Sapp III grabbed his second interception of the night to set up a 32-yard field goal by Cook.

Q4: Bradick Shaw pushed the UNI lead to 30-3 with a 4-yard rush and extra point by Cook. A 60-yard touchdown pass from Theo Day to Isaiah Weston put UNI up 37-3. UNI rounded out its scoring by picking up a bobbled St. Thomas snap. Sean Wendel ran it into the end zone to put the Panthers up 44-3 with just 55 seconds left in the game.

UP NEXT:

UNI hosts Youngstown State for Homecoming. The Panthers are 24-9 against the Penguins. UNI shut out Youngstown 21-0 in their last meeting in Ohio on Feb. 27, 2021. Fans are encouraged to wear purple. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. Oct. 2,