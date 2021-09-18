Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A trailblazing tourist trip to orbit has ended safely with a splashdown in the Atlantic. A SpaceX capsule carrying four people parachuted into the ocean just before sunset Saturday, right off the Florida coast where their chartered flight began three days ago.

The all-amateur crew was the first to circle the world without a professional astronaut. The billionaire who paid for the trip, Jared Isaacman thanked Space X for "a heck of a ride." The point of the trip for Isaacman and his three guests was to show that ordinary people could rocket into orbit by themselves.

They also used the flight to raise millions for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 19 year older Hayler Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor, who now works for St. Jude, was among the passengers

Community college professor Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski, who won his seat through an online raffle rounded out the crew.

Space X hopes this mission is the first of many and said Saturday it has contracts in hand for five other private missions.